Updated January 16th, 2024 at 22:28 IST

Market Committees in Delhi Embrace Celebrations as Ram Lalla Consecration Nears

As the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya nears, several market committees in Delhi are gearing up to celebrate the power of belief through diverse initiatives.

Piyush Ohrie
As the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya nears, several market committees in Delhi are gearing up to celebrate the power of belief through diverse initiatives.
As the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya nears, several market committees in Delhi are gearing up to celebrate the power of belief through diverse initiatives.
New Delhi: As the consecration (Pran Pratishtha) ceremony of Lord Ram in the holy city of Ayodhya approaches, several market committees in the National Capital are gearing up to celebrate the power of belief through diverse initiatives. Recognizing the constraints of time that traders, sellers, and buyers may face in visiting Ayodhya, these committees are fostering a connection with faith, allowing them to partake in the grand occasion.

One such initiative is unfolding at the Cloth Market in Fathepuri, situated in the bustling Chandini Chowk area of the national capital, where the committee is distributing close to 8,000 wooden artefacts depicting the Ram temple of Ayodhya to traders and buyers, along with stoles featuring Lord Ram. Additionally, plans are underway to illuminate the cloth market with approximately 2,000 earthen lamps (diyas) to mark the consecration ceremony.

 As Ram Mandir consecration in Ayodhya nears, several market committees in Delhi are gearing up to celebrate the power of belief through diverse initiatives.

Gopal Garg, Chairperson of the cloth market committee, shared the motivation behind these initiatives, stating, "The building of the grand temple signifies struggle, dedication, persistence, tolerance, and a sense of sharing. In summary, it is a triumph of the human spirit. We want to celebrate it as a moment of festivity. People of different faiths in this market are coming together, contributing towards, and joining in the celebration."

Traders and buyers alike are expressing joy and enthusiasm for the initiative. Chander Goyal, a 76-year-old trader, reflected on the upcoming event in Ayodhya Dham, saying, "I am happy about the entire atmosphere. Faith always unites than divides, and I am hopeful that this temple will mark the rise of Naya Bharat –  if not in my lifetime, then certainly in the generations to come".

Recognizing the constraints of time that traders, sellers, and buyers may face in visiting Ayodhya, these committees are fostering a connection with faith, allowing them to partake in the grand occasion.

The initiatives taken by the market committees here highlight the inclusive spirit of celebrating faith and culture, fostering a sense of unity among people from diverse backgrounds. As the National Capital eagerly awaits the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram, due to take place on January 22 – these initiatives serve as a testament to the power of collective celebration and the ability of faith to bring communities together.

Published January 16th, 2024 at 22:28 IST

