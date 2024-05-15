Married Couple Arrested In Delhi For Scamming People With False Job Offers

Advertisement

Delhi: A married couple have been arrested for allegedly duping people on the pretext of providing government jobs, police on Wednesday said.

Both the accused were allegedly changing their address and identities for last six months to evade arrest, they said.

The accused have been identified as Vikas Tyagi (35), and his wife Amita Tyagi, both residents of Ghaziabad, police said.

"On May 10, the staff of the north district police received a tip-off regarding a proclaimed offender couple involved in a case of cheating registered against them in Laxmi Nagar Police Station," Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) said.

The officer further said that they were hiding themselves inside a rented flat in Govind Puram in Ghaziabad and a raid was conducted and both were apprehended.

"Both told police that they have been cheating people on the pretext of providing government jobs to the candidates who are preparing for the government jobs examinations," said the DCP.

