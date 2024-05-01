Advertisement

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday paid glowing tributes to legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh at his ancestral village Khatkar Kalan here on Martyrs' Day.

Shaheed Diwas or Martyrs' Day is observed to pay tribute to freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar and Shivaram Rajguru. The three young freedom fighters were hanged at the Lahore Central Jail in Lahore on March 23, 1931.

Talking to the reporters, Mann said his government will launch an anti-corruption helpline number that will allow people to upload videos or audio of corrupt officials asking for a bribe or indulging in other malpractices.

“We will launch an anti-corruption action line today,” he said after paying tributes at Bhagat Singh Museum and Memorial at Khatkar Kalan.

Mann said no corrupt person will be spared and strict action will be taken.

Earlier on Wednesday, Mann also paid tributes at Hussainiwala in Ferozepur, where all the three martyrs were cremated after their hanging in Lahore Central Jail.

In his tweet, Mann said, “Let's make Punjab a corruption-free and prosperous Punjab by realising the dreams of the great martyrs who laid down their precious lives for the country's freedom.” Earlier, the Punjab government had declared a holiday on March 23, the martyrdom day.