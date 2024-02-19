Advertisement

New Delhi: In a bid to retain an employee, tech giant Google has offered him a 300 per cent hike in salary. The employee had planned to switch to Perplexity AI when Google lured him with this offer.

Aravind Srinivas, CEO of Perplexity AI, recently shared an anecdote during an interview on the Big Technology Podcast. Srinivas, an alumnus of IIT-Madras, highlighted the extent to which major tech companies are willing to go in order to retain their employees.

In his revelation, Srinivas discussed a particular instance where an employee received a substantial salary hike despite not being directly involved with the AI division of the company. This employee, as Srinivas explained, was a member of the 'search team,' indicating that their role didn't directly contribute to the company's AI initiatives.

Srinivas also talked about the layoffs which have hit the tech industry. He said that these layoffs often target individuals with high salaries who are perceived as not contributing proportionately to the company's productivity.