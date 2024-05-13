Advertisement

Palamau: A massive explosion in Jharkhand’s Palamau district on the eve of the polling on the four seats of the state including Palamau, claimed lives of as many as four including three minors from the same family. The blast reportedly took place at a scrap dealer’s place under the jurisdiction of the Manatu police station area, during which two children were also severely injured.

On information, the local police rushed to the hospital and shifted the victims to a nearby hospital, where four of them were declared dead including the scrap dealer, while the other two injured children are being treated at the hospital.

Police have not denied the possibility of a bomb blast

Following the incident, a heavy deployment of the security personnel was ensured and the entire area was cordoned off by the security forces. A search operation was being carried out as a precautionary measure.

A case has been registered by the local Manatu police and a probe has been initiated. The exact cause of the blast has not been ascertained yet, claims police source, adding that the police are investigating the matter to ascertain the truth.

Confirming the incident, a senior police official stated that at least four persons, including three minors, were killed in a blast in Jharkhand's Palamu. The blast occurred at a scrap dealer's place in the Manatu police station area, which is about 190 km away from the state’s capital city Ranchi.

The incident took place on the eve of the Lok Sabha elections to four seats including Palamu.

The police official stated that the matter is being investigated from every angle, including the possibility of a bomb blast.

As per the police sources, during initial investigation, it was found that the explosion occurred while cutting scrap at the site located in Raheya Naudiha in Manatu. The

Superintendent of Police (Palamau District) Reeshma Ramesan said that the explosion took place in a junkyard. Further investigation is being done in this matter.

The deceased have been identified as Ishtiaq Ansari alias Chhotu Khan, his son Majeed Ansari, Shahid Ansari and Warish Ansari. The injured have been identified as Chhotu Khan’s son Shahadat Ansari, daughters Afsana and Rukhsana.

Further legal action in the matter is underway.

