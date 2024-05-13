Advertisement

Blast at Barabanki Oxygen Plant: At least one employee killed and several sustained severe injuries after a massive explosion took place at an oxygen plant located in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki district on Monday. The sudden incident of a blast at the oxygen plant led to major chaos at the site. On information, the local police, fire department officials along with fire tenders and officials from the other concerned authorities rushed to the spot and a rescue operation was initiated.

Immediately, all the victims were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment with the help of ambulances. It is being said that the condition of a few injured persons is critical.

As per the reports, the blast was so intense that the people present around the spot flung into air and fell at a distance. The plant was also massively destroyed by the blast.

The incident reportedly took place at ‘Sharang Gases’ located in Safedabad under Nagar Kotwali area.

A senior police official stated that the 40-year-old worker, identified as Lalji, died on Monday during a massive blast.

District Magistrate Satyendra Kumar Jha said the explosion took place at the unit of Sarang Plastic Private Limited when cylinder refilling work was underway.

Further legal action into the matter is being taken.



