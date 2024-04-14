Advertisement

Kishtwar: The Jammu and Kashmir Police has begun a massive crackdown on terrorists and their associates in the Kishtwar district of Jammu. Over a dozen surrendered terrorists, terror associates and history sheeters have been detained by J&K Police in a massive operation launched early this morning. The district is going to polls in first phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024, which are to be held on April 19.

Sources have informed Republic that massive operations were launched in the Kishtwar district today under the supervision of SSP Kishtwar Abdul Qayoom. In the operation, over a dozen persons linked to terror groups have been detained as precautionary measures to avoid any untoward incident during the Lok Sabha Polls 2024.

Sources further added that those on the radar of the J&K Police include surrendered terrorists Shakeel Ahmed, Mohd Shafi, Farooq Ahmed, Shabir Ahmed, Arif Hussain, Mohd Ismail, Farooq Ahmed, Qasim Din, Mohd Hussain, Akhter Hussain, Mohd Ishaq and Mohd Usman.

The list also includes Over Ground Workers and history sheeters in terror linked cases, like Farooq Ahmed, Abdul Qadir, Ahmad Gujjar, Sadiq, Qasim Din, Masood Ahmed, Noor Hussain and Mudassir Hussain. All those on the radar of the agencies are from the Bunjwah tehsil of Kishtwar district of Jammu.