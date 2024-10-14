Published 07:12 IST, October 14th 2024
Another Massive Drug Bust, 518 kg Cocaine Worth Rs 5,000 Crore Seized in Gujarat
In a joint operation of Delhi and Gujarat Police, at least 518 kilograms of cocaine worth around Rs 5000 crore were recovered from Gujarat's Ankleshwar.
The officials said the new seizure was connected to the recovery of 700 kilograms of cocaine in Delhi. | Image: Republic Digital
