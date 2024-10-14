sb.scorecardresearch
Published 07:12 IST, October 14th 2024

Another Massive Drug Bust, 518 kg Cocaine Worth Rs 5,000 Crore Seized in Gujarat

In a joint operation of Delhi and Gujarat Police, at least 518 kilograms of cocaine worth around Rs 5000 crore were recovered from Gujarat's Ankleshwar.

Reported by: Digital Desk
The officials said the new seizure was connected to the recovery of 700 kilograms of cocaine in Delhi. | Image: Republic Digital
