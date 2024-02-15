English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 15th, 2024 at 13:53 IST

2 Flats in Noida Sector 45 Gutted in Fire as Inverter Explodes

A massive fire broke out in two flats of Kanshi Ram Avas in Sector-45 of Noida on Thursday morning. The fire started from the first floor and spread to the seco

Digital Desk
Massive fire in Noida Sector 45
Massive fire in Noida Sector 45 | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Noida Fire: A massive fire broke out in two flats of Kanshi Ram Avas in Sector-45 of Noida on Thursday morning. The fire started from the first floor and spread to the second floor through the balcony.

As soon as the fire broke out, the people present in the house went to the roof. For some time, the people present there tried to control the fire. Later, 3 fire brigade vehicles reached the spot and doused the flames.

Advertisement

It was reported that goods worth lakhs kept inside the houses were gutted in the blaze. Fortunately, no casualties or injuries were reported due to the fire. 

While the exact cause of the fire remains under investigation, it is said that an inverter explosion may led to the mishap. 
 

Advertisement

Published February 15th, 2024 at 13:53 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shankar Mahadevan

Shankar On BAPS Mandir

15 hours ago
Naga Chaitnaya-Sai Pallavi

Naga-Sai's Wish On V-Day

15 hours ago
The Debate

Sandeshkhali violence

15 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara On Valentine Day

15 hours ago
Rupa Ganguly

Rupali's Wish For V-Day

15 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan

Saif-Kareena Exit Car

15 hours ago
Neetu Kapoor

Neetu Poses For Paps

15 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka's Jung Audio

a day ago
Malaika Arora , Farah Khan, Rithvik Dhanjani

Farah Enjoys Yakhni Pulao

a day ago
Actress Nayanthara

Nayanthara Slays In White

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Valentine's Day

a day ago
Alaya F

Alaya's Dance Reel

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Visits Jackky

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon's Viral Video

a day ago
Saii Manjrekar

Saiee Gives Fashion Goals

a day ago
World News Today

World News in 60 Secs

a day ago
The Debate

Mamata Banerjee

2 days ago
Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Flaunts Style

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India vs England 3rd Test Live: Rohit secures a thumping ton in Rajkot

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  2. LIVE: Statewide Agitation Seeks Justice For Sandeshkhali Women

    India News14 minutes ago

  3. CEA calls carbon tax on developing countries 'unfair'

    Economy News14 minutes ago

  4. Pakistan Elections 2024: PTI Nominates Omar Ayub For PM Post

    World15 minutes ago

  5. Bramayugam On OTT: Mammootty Starrer To Premiere On THIS Platform

    Entertainment17 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo