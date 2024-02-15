2 Flats in Noida Sector 45 Gutted in Fire as Inverter Explodes

Advertisement

Noida Fire: A massive fire broke out in two flats of Kanshi Ram Avas in Sector-45 of Noida on Thursday morning. The fire started from the first floor and spread to the second floor through the balcony.

As soon as the fire broke out, the people present in the house went to the roof. For some time, the people present there tried to control the fire. Later, 3 fire brigade vehicles reached the spot and doused the flames.

It was reported that goods worth lakhs kept inside the houses were gutted in the blaze. Fortunately, no casualties or injuries were reported due to the fire.

While the exact cause of the fire remains under investigation, it is said that an inverter explosion may led to the mishap.

