Massive Fire Breaks Out At Bollywood Singer Shaan’s Home In Mumbai's Bandra

Mumbai: A massive fire reportedly broke out at the residence of Bollywood playback singer Shaan in Mumbai’s Bandra area on late Monday night causing chaos among the singer and his family. Reports suggested that the fire erupted late in the night and spread across the house, with a thick plume of smoke emanating from the building.

According to reports, Shaan and his family were present in the house at the time of the incident, but fortunately, no injuries have been reported. On information, the local Mumbai police and the team of firefighters rushed to the spot and initiated efforts to control the fire.

Meanwhile the people in his neighbours and local residents gathered outside the building as the firefighters continued their efforts to douse the blaze.

According to the Mumbai police, the exact cause of the fire is not known yet and the police are probing the fire incident to determine the exact cause of fire. However, it is being said that the fire is speculated to be caused due to an electrical fault.

Shaan, who is well-known for his hit songs in Bollywood, was also seen present at the spot along with the police and the firefighters as the rescue efforts continued.