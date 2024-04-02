Updated April 2nd, 2024 at 12:11 IST
Massive Fire Breaks Out at Chemical Company in Navi Mumbai | WATCH
Reported by: Digital Desk
fire broke out at Navabharat Industrial Chemical Company in MIDC, Navi Mumbai on Tuesday, April 2. | Image:ANI
Mumbai: A massive fire broke out at Navabharat Industrial Chemical Company in MIDC, Navi Mumbai on Tuesday, April 2.
Fire tenders reached the spot upon receiving the information and firefighting operations are underway.
As of now, no injuries or casualties reported.
Published April 2nd, 2024 at 12:11 IST