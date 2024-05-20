Advertisement

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out at a four-storey commercial building in Northeast Delhi’s Jyoti Nagar area, leading to major chaos in the area after the incident on Monday morning. It is being said that the fire, which broke out inside a branded clothing showroom located on the ground floor of the building, rapidly spread and engulfed the entire 4 floors of the building.

On information, the local police from the Jyoti Nagar police station rushed to the spot and evacuated the building. Several fire tenders reached the spot and efforts to control the fire were initiated. It is being said that one person, who was present in the building when the fire broke out, was missing.

One person reportedly present in the building is missing, says DCP

Confirming the incident, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast Delhi), Joy Tirkey stated that a PCR call at around 6.01 am on Monday morning was received regarding fire in the Raymond Showroom located at House number- 138 on 100 Foota road in Durga Puri Extension area of Jyoti Nagar.

“Immediately the local police and the fire tenders reached the spot. The four floor property is built up on a plot of 150 yards and owned by Padam Singh and his brother Sanjay both,” DCP Tirkey said.

He further stated that a Raymond showroom was being run from the ground floor of the building, while a godown was located on the second floor. The third and the fourth floors were living quarters.

“In the morning when fire broke out, all residents came out of the building safely, except Jitender alias Chotu, who is missing. Almost 20 fire tenders were pressed into service,” the DCP added.

According to the police, at least 10 fire tenders are still at the site and a cooling process is being carried out.

Further details regarding the incident is being awaited.

