Gurugram: A massive fire broke out at the office of a waste management company located in Haryana’s Gurugram Sector-37. According to the police sources, the fire broke out on Thursday night inside the establishment, which later spread across a major part of it.

On information, the local police along with the fire tenders rushed to the spot and efforts were initiated to douse the fire.

As per the sources, the fire broke out at a company named Green Vortex situated in Sector 37 of Gurugram.

VIDEO | Fire breaks out in a company named Green Vortex in Sector 37 of Gurugram, Haryana. More details awaited.



(Source: Third party) pic.twitter.com/48qT6niTSi — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 4, 2024

No injuries or casualties were reported.