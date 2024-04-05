Updated April 5th, 2024 at 00:49 IST
Massive Fire Breaks Out at Commercial Building in Gurugram, Rescue Operation Underway
A massive fire broke out at the office of a waste management company located in Haryana’s Gurugram Sector-37.
Reported by: Abhishek Tiwari
Fire in Gurugram | Image:PTI
Gurugram: A massive fire broke out at the office of a waste management company located in Haryana’s Gurugram Sector-37. According to the police sources, the fire broke out on Thursday night inside the establishment, which later spread across a major part of it.
On information, the local police along with the fire tenders rushed to the spot and efforts were initiated to douse the fire.
As per the sources, the fire broke out at a company named Green Vortex situated in Sector 37 of Gurugram.
No injuries or casualties were reported.
