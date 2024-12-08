Massive Fire Breaks Out At Garment shop in Delhi's Shahdara, No Casualties

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out at a readymade garment shop in Delhi's Shahdara on Sunday night, an official of the Delhi Fire Services said.

DFS received a call regarding a fire near Gandhi Nagar Police Station at 8:47 pm, the official said.

"We immediately dispatched 10 fire tenders to the site. Firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control swiftly," he said.

Officials further said that the fire had been doused and no casualties have been reported in in the incident.

"We received a call about the fire at 8.46 pm. Initially, fire tenders were sent from Geeta Colony and nearby fire stations. Later, we sent more fire tenders as it was a huge fire. At present, the fire has been doused and the situation is under control. There has been no casualty in the incident," said fire officer Nitin.