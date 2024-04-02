×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 2nd, 2024 at 11:15 IST

Massive Fire Breaks Out at Rakhi Mandi in Kanpur, Dousing Operations Underway

Many fire brigade vehicles have been rushed to the spot.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Fire
लोक नायक अस्पताल में आग लगी | Image:Shutterstock/ Representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Kanpur: A massive fire broke out at Rakhi Mandi in Kanpur under suspicious circumstances, on Tuesday.

Many fire brigade vehicles have been rushed to the spot.

Advertisement

Rakhi Mandi falls under the jurisdiction of Raipurwa Police Station.

(This is a breaking copy. More details are awaited. )

Advertisement

Published April 2nd, 2024 at 11:15 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Denied Lok Sabha Ticket, Bihar BJP MP Ajay Nishad May Join Congress Today

Ajay Nishad to Join Cong

a few seconds ago
Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma

Ex-IND cricketer on MI

a few seconds ago
Vistara flight

Vistara Cancellations

3 minutes ago
BJP announces 112 candidates for Odisha assembly polls

BJP List of Odisha Polls

3 minutes ago
Amit Shah Has No Moral Rights to Ask For Votes in K'taka: Siddaramaiah Amid EC Heat on Son

Congress Slams BJP

4 minutes ago
Tips To Understand Your Hair Type

Understanding Hair Type

4 minutes ago
Yathindra Siddaramaiah

India News LIVE

7 minutes ago
Barbara Baldavin

Barbara Baldavin Dies

12 minutes ago
Tesla vs BYD EV sales

BYD sales decline

12 minutes ago
MI vs RR: Hardik Pandya after losing match to Rajasthan Royals

Hardik's FIRST reaction

14 minutes ago
Ramdev

SC Raps Patanjali

17 minutes ago
Karishma married Vikas in December 2022 and the couple lived with Vikas's family.

Noida Murder

21 minutes ago
Yoga Poses To Increase Concentration

Yoga For Concentration

23 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

23 minutes ago
Amitabh Bachchan Passes Through Mumbai's 'Marvelous' Coastal Road Tunnel

Amitabh Bachchan

25 minutes ago
Summer colour combinations

Summer Colour Combos

25 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma during MI vs RR match

Rohit Sharma and Hardik

34 minutes ago
tennis ball

US ATP Tour

34 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. MP: Woman Held For Abducting Husband's Niece And Marrying Her

    India News13 hours ago

  2. Woman Slams Southwest Airlines On An Overweight Co-passenger, Post Viral

    World15 hours ago

  3. Pakistan: Why Are Students in Karachi Boycotting Coca-Cola?

    World16 hours ago

  4. Has cricket found its Ronaldo or Djokovic in the form of Pandya?

    Sports 18 hours ago

  5. Shaheen FURIOUS with PCB over FAKE 'My duty to back our captain' remark

    Sports 20 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo