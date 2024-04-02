Updated April 2nd, 2024 at 11:15 IST

Massive Fire Breaks Out at Rakhi Mandi in Kanpur, Dousing Operations Underway

Many fire brigade vehicles have been rushed to the spot.

Reported by: Digital Desk
लोक नायक अस्पताल में आग लगी | Image:Shutterstock/ Representative
Kanpur: A massive fire broke out at Rakhi Mandi in Kanpur under suspicious circumstances, on Tuesday.

Rakhi Mandi falls under the jurisdiction of Raipurwa Police Station.

(This is a breaking copy. More details are awaited. )

Published April 2nd, 2024 at 11:15 IST