Updated March 29th, 2024 at 21:34 IST
Massive Fire Breaks Out in a Tyre Warehouse in Jamshedpur
A massive fire broke out in a tyre warehouse on the premises of Lal Baba Tube Company in the Burma Mines area of Jamshedpur.
- India
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Massive Fire Breaks Out in a Tyre Warehouse in Jamshedpur | Image:ANI
Advertisement
Jamshedpur: A massive fire broke out in a tyre warehouse on the premises of Lal Baba Tube Company in the Burma Mines area of Jamshedpur on Friday evening. Efforts by several fire tenders to douse the fire are on. Further details awaited.
#WATCH | Jharkhand: Fire broke out in a tyre warehouse in the Lal Baba Tube Company premises in the Burma Mines area of Jamshedpur. Several fire tenders are engaged in dousing the fire. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/WmUVxAVyuU
— ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2024
Advertisement
Published March 29th, 2024 at 21:34 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.