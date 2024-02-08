English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 9th, 2024 at 13:30 IST

Massive fire breaks out in factory in Delhi's Narela area

Several fire tenders at spot. Dousing operation underway.

Digital Desk
narela fire
Fire breaks out in a factory in Delhi's Narela area. | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Fire breaks out in a factory in Delhi's Narela area. 

Several fire tenders at spot. Dousing operation underway. 

Advertisement

Further details awaited. (With inputs from ANI) 


 

Advertisement

Published January 9th, 2024 at 13:29 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

8 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

8 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

11 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

11 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

12 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

14 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

14 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

14 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

18 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Indian shares to open higher ahead of RBI decision

    Business News24 minutes ago

  2. LIVE: Discussion on Interim Budget 2024-25 to Resume in RS Today

    India News25 minutes ago

  3. BJP Seeks Probe Against Tejashwi for 'Consuming Liquor' in Bihar

    India News31 minutes ago

  4. Indian-American Student Sameer Kamath At Purdue Died By Suicide

    World32 minutes ago

  5. Boeing executive warns of potential changes to 737 production schedule

    Business News33 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement