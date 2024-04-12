Updated April 11th, 2024 at 20:13 IST
Greater Noida: Massive Fire Breaks Out at a Flat In Supertech Eco Village 2 Society
The blaze has been brought under control by residents.
- India
Greater Noida: Massive Fire Breaks Out in Flat In Supertech Eco Village 2 Housing Society | Image:X
Noida: A massive fire broke out at an apartment in Supertech Eco Village 2 housing society in Greater Noida West on Thursday.
After receiving information from residents, the fire department swiftly took action to bring the fire under control. The source of the fire was attributed to a malfunctioning air conditioner within the apartment. No injuries or casualties have been reported so far.
This is a developing story, more details are awaited.
