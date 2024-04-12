Advertisement

Noida: A massive fire broke out at an apartment in Supertech Eco Village 2 housing society in Greater Noida West on Thursday.

After receiving information from residents, the fire department swiftly took action to bring the fire under control. The source of the fire was attributed to a malfunctioning air conditioner within the apartment. No injuries or casualties have been reported so far.

This is a developing story, more details are awaited.