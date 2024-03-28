Massive Fire Breaks Out in Mumbai's Bombay Talkies Compound

Advertisement

Mumbai: A massive fire broke out at Bombay Talkies Compound at Malad in Mumbai on Wednesday evening. Five fire tenders have rushed on the spot and efforts are on to douse the fire. So far, no casualties or injuries have been reported. More details are awaited.

