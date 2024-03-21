Updated March 21st, 2024 at 11:22 IST
Massive Fire Breaks Out in Scrap Shop in Thane's Dombivili's | WATCH
Fire tenders and fighters reached the spot to assist the situation.
Fire in Thane's Dombivili | Image:ANI
Thane: A major fire broke out in a scrap shop in the Dombivili East area of Thane on Wednesday night.
No casualties were reported in the incident.
After continuous efforts, the fire was brought under control.
