Thane: A major fire broke out in a scrap shop in the Dombivili East area of Thane on Wednesday night.

#WATCH | A huge fire broke out in a scrap shop in the Dombivili East area of Thane last night. The fire was brought under control and no casualties were reported in the incident.#Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/ttD9W5Rngg — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2024

Fire tenders and fighters reached the spot to assist the situation.

No casualties were reported in the incident.

After continuous efforts, the fire was brought under control.