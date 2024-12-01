Massive Fire Breaks Out at Godown Near Railway Station in Kochi, 9 Rescued | Image: x

Kochi: A major fire broke out at a private godown near the Ernakulam Junction Railway Station early Sunday, causing panic among the public. No casualties were reported though, authorities said.

According to the Fire and Rescue Services, the blaze erupted around 1 am at a scrap godown near the Ernakulam South Railway Overbridge. Firefighters battled the flames for nearly five hours before bringing them under control.

The intensity of the fire was exacerbated by LPG cylinders stored inside the godown exploding, officials said.

Despite the challenges, fire and rescue personnel saved nine migrant workers trapped inside the godown. people living in nearby lodges and houses were evacuated as a precautionary measure, officials said.

"The city police team on night patrol alerted us, and multiple units were immediately deployed to the site. The situation is now fully under control," said a senior fire official.

Train services between Ernakulam South Railway Station and Alappuzha, which were temporarily suspended due to the incident, resumed after a two-hour disruption.

Kochi City police said the cause of the fire is yet to be determined and an investigation is underway. In another fire at the parking area of an apartment building near Kochi International Airport, a car and four motorcycles were gutted.