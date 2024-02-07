English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated January 20th, 2024 at 23:56 IST

Massive Fire Breaks Out Near Vaishno Devi Shrine, Firefighting Operations Underway

The fire is said to have erupted at around 4.30pm but was noticed later. It spread across the forest around 6pm.

Manisha Roy
Jammu: A massive fire broke out on Trikuta Hills adjacent to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan in Katra in Jammu and Kashmir under suspicious circumstances, on Saturday. The fire was reported around 400 metres away from the Vaishno Devi temple premises. The fire is said to have erupted at around 4.30pm but was noticed later. It spread across the forest around 6pm.

Visuals have emerged from the Trikuta Hills where flames can be seen engulfing the forest area. Plumes of smoke was seen billowing out the forest.

However, the journey of devottes to Vishno Devi Temple will remain unaffected. 

Winds fuels fire

The fire is spreading rapidly due to strong winds. Due to the absence of rain in the area, dried woods along with dried leaves have accumulated. Officials from the fire department, police are putting efforts to douse the flames. The fire has been brought under control to some extent but the strong winds are hindering the dousing operations.
 

Published January 20th, 2024 at 23:21 IST

