New Delhi: Amid soaring temperatures in the national capital, incidents of fire in commercial and residential establishments have been surfacing on a regular basis. On Wednesday, another fire incident was reported in Delhi, after a massive fire broke out at a showroom located near M2K Mall in Rohini Sector-8. After the eruption, the fire spread rapidly and engulfed the entire building leading to a major chaos in the area.

After the fire broke out in the building, the entire building was evacuated and the message was passed to the local police and fire department.

On information, the local police team and the fire department personnel rushed to the spot along with over 12 fire tenders and efforts were initiated to control the fire.

No injury or casualty was reported during the incident so far. The cause of the fire is yet not known and the police have launched a probe to ascertain the exact cause of fire.

According to the Delhi Fire Services, the fire call was received at 8.35 pm on Wednesday. After receiving the call, the fire personnel reached the site, where a showroom of sunglasses located in Sector-8 of Rohini district, was found to be engulfed in a massive blaze.

The police are probing the incident.

