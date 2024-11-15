sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Champions Trophy | US-India Ties | Elon Musk | Air Pollution | Diljit Dosanjh | US Elections |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Massive Fire Erupts In 22-Storey Residential Building In Ahmedabad, Over 100 People Rescued

Published 02:51 IST, November 16th 2024

Massive Fire Erupts In 22-Storey Residential Building In Ahmedabad, Over 100 People Rescued

A massive fire broke out at a 22-storey residential apartment in Ahmedabad's Bopal area in Gujarat leading to major chaos among the residents.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Fire erupts in 22 storey-residential building in Ahmedabad
Fire erupts in 22 storey-residential building in Ahmedabad | Image: ANI
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

02:51 IST, November 16th 2024