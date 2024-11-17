Published 11:39 IST, November 17th 2024
Massive Fire in Shoe Factory in Northwest Delhi
A massive fire broke out in a shoe factory in Ghevra area of northwest Delhi early Sunday, an official of the Delhi Fire Services said
