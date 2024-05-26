Advertisement

New Delhi: A massive fire ripped through a three-storey baby care centre in Delhi’s Shahdara district on late Saturday night, leading to a major panic like situation in the area. According to the sources, the fire, which broke out at the baby care centre located in the Vivek Vihar area, further spread to the nearby buildings as well and an ambulance parked outside the centre.



The local residents confirmed that a couple of oxygen cylinders too exploded during the fire incident, causing major damage to the establishment.

As fire erupted, people present inside the building rushed out to save themselves.

On information, the local police rushed to the spot and evacuated 11 babies and a few people present inside the baby care centre. It is being claimed that there are possibility that a few people were left trapped inside the building as fire erupted.

Confirming the incident, a senior official of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) stated that the fire broke out at a baby care centre located near ITI in B-Block of Vivek Vihar. After receiving information about the fire incident, a total 16 fire tenders were rushed to the site and efforts were initiated to douse the fire.



Further details regarding the fire incident are being awaited.

