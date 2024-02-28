Updated February 28th, 2024 at 21:18 IST
Massive Fire Spreads in Srinagar's 3 Residential Buildings, Injured Shifted to Hospital | Video
A massive fire broke out at residential buildings located in Srinagar’s Hawal near Firdous Cinema.
Srinagar: A massive fire broke out at a residential building located in Srinagar’s Hawal in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday evening leaving a few people stranded in the house. The incident took place at a house situated in proximity near Firdous Cinema leading to a chaotic situation in the area.
It is being said that the fire was so massive that it spread to two other nearby houses in the area.
On information, the local police along with several fire tenders and firemen rushed to the spot and a rescue operation was initiated. It is being said that the people stranded in the house were safely rescued by the fire and police personnel.
As per sources, a fireman identified as Mushtaq Ahmad, suffered burn injuries during the rescue operation and was shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Efforts to douse the flames are on.
More details awaited.
