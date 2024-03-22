Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 11:51 IST
Massive Traffic Jam at ITO Amid Protest by AAP Workers Over Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest
The closure of the road towards the BJP headquarters, situated on Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg, led to the massive traffic in ITO area.
- India
- 2 min read
Advertisement
New Delhi: Amid massive uproar by the AAP workers over the arrest of party’s national convenor and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the traffic movement has been affected at ITO. Heavy security has been deployed in the area. The closure of the road towards the BJP headquarters, situated on Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg, led to the massive traffic in the area.
Earlier in the day, the Delhi Traffic Police had issued an advisory in view of the planned protest. Traffic is likely to remain heavy on IP Marg, Vikas Marg, Minto Road and Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Krishna Menon Marg, Motilal Nehru Marg, Janpath and Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road.
Advertisement
Delhi Traffic Police Issue Advisory
In a post on X, the Traffic Police had written, “ In view of the proposed protest by the Political party at DDU Marg Delhi, Traffic will remain heavy at IP Marg, Vikas Marg, Minto Road and Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg. DDU marg will remain closed for traffic movement.”
In another post, the traffic police tweeted, “ On 22.03.2024, Due to Special arrangements, Traffic may remain affected on Krishna Menon Marg, Motilal Nehru Marg, Janpath, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Road.Commuters are advised to avoid these stretches till further notice.”
The traffic police have advised commuters to take alternative routes to avoid inconvenience.
Advertisement
Section 144 Imposed Near Rouse Avenue Court
In the wake of the protest, authorities have imposed Section 144 in Rouse Avenue Court on Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg.
Advertisement
Published March 22nd, 2024 at 11:35 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.