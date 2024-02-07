Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 31st, 2024 at 20:22 IST

Massive Traffic Jam In Rain-Hit Delhi. Avoid These Routes

Areas like Mohan Nagar, GT Road, Link Road, Kanavani Indirapuram Road, and Site 4 Industrial Area witnessed massive traffic jams.

Digital Desk
Traffic Jam in Delhi
Traffic Jam in Delhi | Image:Republic Digital
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: Delhi-NCR residents had to face a harrowing time on Wednesday evening as rains slowed down the traffic movement after waterlogging in several parts of the city. Areas like Mohan Nagar, GT Road, Link Road, Kanavani Indirapuram Road, and Site 4 Industrial Area witnessed massive traffic jams. As per an India Meteorological Department, two western disturbances in quick succession are likely to affect northwest India during the next five days. 

Further, the Regional Meteorological Centre in Delhi has forecasted thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain over and adjoining areas of few places of Delhi ( Mundaka, Punjabi Bagh, Jafarpur, Nazafgarh, Dwarka, Delhi Cantt, Palam, IGI Airport, Ayanagar, Deramandi), NCR (Gurugram) Jhajjar, Farukhnagar (Haryana).

Also, as per RWFC, light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of Delhi ( Narela, Bawana, Alipur, Burari, Rohini, Badili, Karawal Nagar, Seemapuri, Rajeev Chowk, Safdarjung, Lodi Road), NCR ( Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Faridabad) Gannaur, Sonipat, Kharkhoda (Haryana) Muzaffarnagar, Bijnaur, Khatauli, Hastinapur, Chandpur, Bagpat, Meerut, Modinagar, Kithor, Garhmukteshwar, Pilakhua, Hapur, Siyana, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar (UP) during the next two hours on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, parts of Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarbad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand recieved light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread snowfall and this is likely to continue during the next five days under the influence of the western disturbances, as per IMD.

The IMD has earlier said that light or moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall is very likely over Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana, and Delhi and isolated to scattered rainfall over Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan during January 31 and February 1.

The release further stated that no cold wave conditions are expected over any part of the country during the next five days.

(With agency inputs)

Published January 31st, 2024 at 20:22 IST

