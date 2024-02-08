Updated January 10th, 2024 at 09:08 IST
Massive Traffic Jam Witnessed Near Delhi's Sarojini Nagar After Truck Accident in Ring Road
A traffic congestion was seen in Ring Road near Sarojini Nagar as a truck met with an accident.
New Delhi: Extensive traffic congestion was witnessed in Ring Road near Sarojini Nagar on early Wednesday, December 10 morning. According to officials, a truck earlier met with an accident on the stretch, leading todisruption in traffic movement.
