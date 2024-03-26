Updated March 26th, 2024 at 06:43 IST
3 Killed, 2 Injured in Car-Motorcycle Collision in UP's Mathura
Mathura: At least three people were killed and two others sustained injuries in a head-on collision between a car and a motorcycle near Magherawale Hanuman temple in Mathura.
According to the police, the deceased were identified as Hemant, 25, Hukam Singh, 36, and Mahesh, 28, all residents of the Tosh village under Jait police station.
SP city Arvind Kumar said, "The bike-borne youths were going to a place to play Holi."
Furthermore, the official added that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem, while the injured have been admitted to hospital.
(With inputs from PTI)
Published March 26th, 2024 at 06:43 IST
