×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 26th, 2024 at 06:43 IST

3 Killed, 2 Injured in Car-Motorcycle Collision in UP's Mathura

Furthermore, the official added that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem, while the injured have been admitted to hospital.

Reported by: Digital Desk
accident
Image used for representation | Image:social media
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Mathura: At least three people were killed and two others sustained injuries in a head-on collision between a car and a motorcycle near Magherawale Hanuman temple in Mathura.

According to the police, the deceased were identified as Hemant, 25, Hukam Singh, 36, and Mahesh, 28, all residents of the Tosh village under Jait police station.

Advertisement

SP city Arvind Kumar said, "The bike-borne youths were going to a place to play Holi."

Furthermore, the official added that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem, while the injured have been admitted to hospital.

Advertisement

(With inputs from PTI)

Advertisement

Published March 26th, 2024 at 06:43 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

CSK

CSK vs GT: Dream11 tips

6 minutes ago
accident

Car-Motorcycle Collision

17 minutes ago
accident

3 Dead in Accident

6 hours ago
Nakuul Mehta

TV Celebs' Holi Photos

7 hours ago
Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli

7 hours ago
Priyanka Chopra

Nickyanka's Holi In India

7 hours ago
Supriya Shrinate and Kangana Ranaut

'Rate Card' Comment

7 hours ago
Lee Sang Yeob wedding photo

Sang Yeob Wedding Photos

7 hours ago
Anne Hathaway

Anne On Miscarriage

7 hours ago
Russia President Vladimir Putin

Moscow Concert Update

7 hours ago
Crime

9-Yr-Old Kidnapped

7 hours ago
Virat Kohli

RCB vs PBKS: Standouts

7 hours ago
Your Vote is to Elect a Humane Prime Minister, Says Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

India News LIVE

7 hours ago
Siddhant Karnick and Triptii Dimri

Siddhant On Dating

7 hours ago
Shiva Statue at Sadhguru Ashram

Saptarishi Avahanam

7 hours ago
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' Holi

PC-Nick, Malti's Holi

7 hours ago
Road accident

Noida Boy Accident

7 hours ago
Vinícius Júnior

Vinícius breaks down

7 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Supriya Shrinate's Poor Excuse After Comment on Kangana, Actress Reacts

    India News11 hours ago

  2. Himachal Pradesh: 2 Killed, 7 Injured in Stampede Following Landslide

    India News12 hours ago

  3. Hardik shows BIG HEART, celebrates Holi with Rohit's wife and daughter

    Sports 13 hours ago

  4. Anushka Celebrates 1st Holi After Welcoming Son Akaay, Extends Wishes

    Entertainment15 hours ago

  5. Hanuman Beniwal to Contest Lok Sabha Polls From Rajasthan's Nagaur Seat

    Lok Sabha Elections16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo