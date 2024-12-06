Mathura: Woman Taken Into Custody for Attempting 'Jalabhishek' at Shahi Idgah

Woman taken into custody in Mathura for attempting 'Jalabhishek' at Shahi Idgah | Image: X

Mathura: A woman was taken into custody on Friday for allegedly attempting to perform 'Jalabhishek' (ritualistic water offering) at the Shahi Idgah, a location claimed by some Hindu groups as the original birthplace of Lord Krishna, police said.

The incident coincided with the anniversary of the demolition of Babri Masjid in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992.

According to police, Meera Rathore, the district president of the women's cell of Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha's Agra chapter, previously claimed on social media that a 'Jalabhishek' had been performed at Shahi Idgah.

On Friday morning, Rathore attempted to approach the site with an idol of Lord Krishna in her hands, raising suspicion among the security personnel present there, officials said.

As Rathore tried to make her way to the road leading to the Shahi Idgah near Deeg Gate, police intervened and took her into custody after questioning, they added.

Superintendent of Police (City) Arvind Kumar said, "The woman is being interrogated. If her intentions are found to be wrong, appropriate legal action will be taken." The officer emphasised that while local religious leaders from both Hindu and Muslim communities heeded the authorities' request to avoid provocative actions on this sensitive day, Rathore’s act went against those appeals.

In view of the tension surrounding the anniversary of the demolition of Babri Masjid, the district administration implemented tight security measures.

All roads leading to the Shri Krishna Janmasthan area were barricaded, and movement of vehicles, except two-wheelers, was restricted. Devotees were allowed to enter the premises only after thorough security checks.

Police also ensured that those coming to offer Friday prayers at Shahi Idgah were subjected to stringent security checks, including verification of their ID cards and metal detector screening.

Kumar said the overall situation in the city remained peaceful on Friday, with people largely honouring the appeal by local religious and social organisations to avoid public display of protest.