Mathura, Uttar Pradesh: Four people were reportedly burnt alive after a car collided with a sleeper bus on Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura on Monday morning. The tragic incident took place in Mahavan Police Station limits.

The mishap reportedly took place when the sleeper-class bus collided with the divider and a car coming from behind crashed into the bus. A fire broke out immediately when both the vehicles collided with each other, causing the car to go up in flames.

The bus was going towards Noida when the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle and collided with the divider at Mile Stone 117 of Yamuna Expressway in Mahavan Police Station area.

According to locals, even before villagers could reach the bus, a car coming from behind collided with the bus. Following the collision, both the vehicles caught fire. The four occupants who were travelling in the car failed to get out of the four-wheeler. As a result, all four passengers were reportedly burnt alive.

Police have stopped the traffic going from Agra to Noida.