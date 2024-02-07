English
Updated January 25th, 2024 at 12:05 IST

'Matter of Pride for World': Arvind Kejriwal Hails Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

Hailing the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the the grand event was a was a huge thing for the entire world.

Manisha Roy
Arvind Kejriwal
Arvind Kejriwal urged people to devote themselves to Lord Ram and follow his principles. | Image:ANI
New Delhi: Hailing the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the the grand event was a was a huge thing for the entire world. While addressing the State Level Republic Day function at Chhatrasal Stadium, Arvind Kejriwal said, “The Pran Pratishtha of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on 22nd January was a matter of immense pride and happiness for everyone across the world.”

The Delhi CM said the state government will conduct a 'teerth-yatra' for devotees who have expressed their desire to visit Ayodhya. 

"We conduct 'teerth-yatra' to 12 pilgrimage sites for senior citizens free of cost. Till now, 83,000 people have been taken on 'teerth-yatra'. Many people have expressed their desire to visit Ayodhya ji. We will try to take as many people as possible to Ayodhya ji," he further said.

"We will try our best to sponsor the travel of devotees from Delhi to Ayodhya Ji. On the one hand, while we have to devote ourselves to  Lord Ram, on the other hand, with utmost honesty we have to dedicate ourselves to the welfare of our nation. If we tread the path of Lord Ram, no one can stop India from becoming the world's number 1 country," he further said.

We should follow Lord Ram's message: Arvind Kejriwal

The AAP leader urged people to devote themselves to  Lord Ram and follow his principles. He said," Lord Ram's life is that of sacrifice. All arrangements were made for Lord Ram to be coronated as the king. However, he gave up everything to protect his father's promise. Without hesitation,  Lord Ram gave up everything. This teaches us to sacrifice everything for our parents."

Appealing to people to not indulge in casteism, he added,” Lord Ram didn't believe in casteism. He met Mata Sabri and eat the fruit offered by her. However, today we are divided on the line of caste. We should follow message of Lord Ram.”

The rituals of Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha were performed by Prime Minister Narendra amid a grand celebration. VVIPs from all walks of lives attended the historic event.

Published January 25th, 2024 at 11:40 IST

