New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued a maximum temperature warning for Kerala amid the ongoing heatwave conditions in the state. The weather alert has been issued for specifically 12 districts of Kerala, where severe heatwave conditions will prevail over the next 5 days in certain areas including, Kollam, Palakkad and Thrissur.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority stated, "Maximum temperatures are very likely to be around 41 degree Celsius in Palakkad district, around 40 degree Celsius in Kollam and Thrissur districts, around 38 degree Celsius in Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, Kozhikode and Kannur districts, around 37 degree Celsius in Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Malappuram and Kasaragod districts, and around 36 degree Celsius in Thiruvananthapuram district (3 to 5 degree Celsius above normal) during April 28th to May 2nd, 2024."

Kerala is expected to experience hot and humid weather conditions over next 5 days

While a maximum temperature warning has been issued for Kerala, the IMD has predicted the possibility of an isolated hailstorm and moderate to heavy rainfall likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and nearby areas in Himalayan region.

The 12 districts in Kerala, meanwhile, are expected to experience hot and humid weather conditions, excluding hilly areas, from April 28th to May 2nd, due to elevated temperatures and humidity levels. Moreover, there is a likelihood of heat wave conditions occurring in one or two locations within the Kollam, Palakkad, and Thrissur districts specifically on April 28th and 29th.

Apart from Kerala, the IMD has warned of heat wave to severe heat wave conditions over East and south Peninsular India during the next 5 days. In the last 24 hours, heat wave conditions in many places with severe heat waves in isolated pockets prevailed over Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, and Bihar, and heat wave conditions in isolated pockets over Sub Himalayan West Bengal, Jharkhand, Sikkim, Telangana, Rayalaseema, interior Karnataka and coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Heat wave conditions are likely in isolated pockets over Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema and Interior Karnataka on May 2, 2024.

Heat Wave to severe heat wave conditions very likely to prevail in many places over Gangetic West Bengal; at isolated places over sub himalayan west bengal & Sikkim, Odisha and Jharkhand; Heat wave conditions in isolated pockets over Bihar, East Uttar Pradesh.... pic.twitter.com/2XJ3knq8hK — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept)

Not only this, severe heat wave conditions are very likely to prevail in many places over Gangetic West Bengal, at isolated places over Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha, in isolated pockets over sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, East Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Konkan and Goa, Rayalaseema and Interior Karnataka on April 29, 2024.

Heatwave conditions have been prevailing over Odisha since April 15 and Gangetic West Bengal since April 17.

Rainfall and Hailstorm Predictions

The Himalayan region, meanwhile, is likely to witness rainfall at several isolated places. According to the IMD, Himachal Pradesh is likely to get isolated heavy rainfall (64.5-115.5mm) on April 29, Jammu and Kashmir along with Ladakh is likely to get isolated heavy rainfall (64.5-115.5mm) during April 28th-29th.

Possibility of isolated hailstorm is likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab on April 29, isolated hailstorm likely over Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh on April 28.

How to Tackle Severe Heatwave Conditions:



Drink sufficient water or ORS to keep yourself hydrated, even if not thirsty.

Avoid or reschedule heavy work and heat exposure during peak hot hours (1200PM - 0400 PM)

Stand in shades and covered areas.

Vulnerable people (Children, Elderly and Sick) to avoid heat exposure.

Wear light colour cotton clothes.

Cover your head, use a cloth, hat or umbrella.



