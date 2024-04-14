×

Updated April 13th, 2024 at 17:52 IST

MBBS Student Dies by Suicide in Mumbai, Family Claims Low Academic Scores Triggered Extreme Step

A 22-year-old MBBS student, who was reportedly depressed over poor results in the exams, allegedly died by suicide at his residence in Mumbai’s Kandivali West.

Reported by: Abhishek Tiwari
Greater Noida Student Commits Suicide
MBBS student dies by suicide in Mumbai's Kandivali West area | Image:X
Mumbai: A 22-year-old MBBS student, who was reportedly depressed over securing less marks in the exams, allegedly died by suicide at his residence in Mumbai’s Kandivali West area. The youth identified as Ajay Jangid (22) was reportedly depressed for the past few days due to low academic scores, which is said to have triggered him to end his life. He was found hanging from a ceiling fan with a dupatta in the hall of his house in Charkop located in Kandivali West on Friday.

Ajay Jangid, who was a second-year MBBS student at the Vilasrao Deshmukh College in Latur, was claimed to be frustrated due to constant poor results and was at his home for the last two months.

Ajay Jangid was on medication for depression, say police

Sources said that Jangid was on medication for depression and for the past three-four days, he felt increasingly depressed. He had discussed his concerns about his low marks with his family.

According to the police, Ajay had received his marksheet on Friday, which again reflected disappointing results for him, following which he took the extreme step at around 11.30 am. However, no suicide note was recovered from the deceased.

Reportedly, when Ajay took the extreme step, only his mother was at home, who was working in the kitchen remaining unaware of what was happening in the hall. Later, when she came into the hall, she was shocked to see her son hanging from a ceiling fan with a dupatta.

With the help of neighbours, Ajay was brought down and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead. The police have recorded statements from his relatives, who said that the deceased interacted with them normally when they visited his house.

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-II), “No suicide note was found at the home. The body has been sent for postmortem and the report is awaited.” 
 

Published April 13th, 2024 at 17:52 IST

