New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has extended the last date to geotag properties till March 31. This is the second time that the deadline has been extended by the Delhi civic body.

"It has come to notice that a large number taxpayers could not geotag their properties so far. Therefore, in order to give an opportunity to taxpayers, it has been decided to extend the last date of geo-tagging of properties till 31 March, 2024," the MCD said in a statement.

If the taxpayers fail to geotag their properties, they cannot avail the rebate on lump sum payment of tax by June 30 in Financial Year 2024-25, the statement added.

Earlier, the last date was January 31, which was extended once to February 29.

What is geo-tagging?

Geo-tagging of properties is the process of assigning a unique Latitude-Longitude to the property on a GIS map by selecting the location against any UPIC so that all properties have their location identified against a unique Latitude-Longitude position.

The civic body has also asked the property owners who are not registered with its property tax portal, to get their properties registered, generate UPIC, and geo-tag their properties.

How to geo-tag properties in Delhi?

Here are five steps by which the owners can now geo-tag their properties while sitting at home. The MCD has launched a mobile app for geo-tagging of all residential and non-residential properties.

Property owners need to download the mobile app–Unified Mobile App (UMA) from the Play Store or visit the website at http://mcdonline.nic.in/mcdapp.html .

Once the mobile app is downloaded, one needs to follow the below mentioned steps:-

Open the MCD app and select the ‘Citizen’ option Log in with you id and password to proceed, then select ‘Property UPIC’ option Go to the action button and click ‘geo-tagging’ Once the map location pop-up box comes up, click on ‘Capture geo coordinates’ button and add photographs of your property Click on ‘Add photos of the property’, then add a caption to the photo

Once this is done, the user can simply click on ‘Submit Geotags and Photo’ and click on ‘Yes’ button.

Further, the property owners who don't have an UPIC number of their properties yet, need to first get the UPIC and then proceed as per the above steps.

(With PTI Inputs)

