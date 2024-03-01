English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 1st, 2024 at 08:54 IST

MCD Extends Deadline for Geotagging Properties Till March 31: Know The Process

If the taxpayers fail to geotag their properties, they cannot avail the rebate on lump sum payment of tax by June 30 in Financial Year 2024-25, the MCD said.

Apoorva Shukla
geotag properties in Delhi
Representative | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has extended the last date to geotag properties till March 31. This is the second time that the deadline has been extended by the Delhi civic body. 

"It has come to notice that a large number taxpayers could not geotag their properties so far. Therefore, in order to give an opportunity to taxpayers, it has been decided to extend the last date of geo-tagging of properties till 31 March, 2024," the MCD said in a statement. 

Advertisement

If the taxpayers fail to geotag their properties, they cannot avail the rebate on lump sum payment of tax by June 30 in Financial Year 2024-25, the statement added. 

Earlier, the last date was January 31, which was extended once to February 29. 

Advertisement

What is geo-tagging? 

Geo-tagging of properties is the process of assigning a unique Latitude-Longitude to the property on a GIS map by selecting the location against any UPIC so that all properties have their location identified against a unique Latitude-Longitude position.

Advertisement

The civic body has also asked the property owners who are not registered with its property tax portal, to get their properties registered, generate UPIC, and geo-tag their properties.

How to geo-tag properties in Delhi? 

Here are five steps by which the owners can now geo-tag their properties while sitting at home. The MCD has launched a mobile app for geo-tagging of all residential and non-residential properties. 

Property owners need to download the mobile app–Unified Mobile App (UMA) from the Play Store or visit the website at http://mcdonline.nic.in/mcdapp.html.

Advertisement

Once the mobile app is downloaded, one needs to follow the below mentioned steps:- 

  1. Open the MCD app and select the ‘Citizen’ option 
  2. Log in with you id and password to proceed, then select  ‘Property UPIC’ option
  3. Go to the action button and click ‘geo-tagging’ 
  4. Once the map location pop-up box comes up, click on ‘Capture geo coordinates’ button and add photographs of your property
  5. Click on ‘Add photos of the property’, then add a caption to the photo 

Once this is done, the user can simply click on ‘Submit Geotags and Photo’ and click on ‘Yes’ button. 

Further, the property owners who don't have an UPIC number of their properties yet, need to first get the UPIC and then proceed as per the above steps. 

Advertisement

 

(With PTI Inputs) 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published March 1st, 2024 at 08:54 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vidyut Jammwal

VIdyut's Brown Look

40 minutes ago
Ramesh Taurani

Ramesh Gets Clicked

41 minutes ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi In Stylish

an hour ago
Sushmita Sen

Sushmita's Weekend Trip

an hour ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Ranveer shields Deepika

an hour ago
The Debate

Shahjahan arrest staged?

9 hours ago
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Spotted At Airport

10 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja In Purple Dress

19 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir-Alia Spotted

19 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Offer Prayers

21 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Seek Blessings

Anant Receive Blessings

21 hours ago
Adam Blackstone

Adam In Jamnagar

21 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky In Black

21 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Jet Off To Jaipur

21 hours ago
TBMAUJ Success Bash

TBMAUJ Success Bash

a day ago
Ambani's Anna Seva

Anant-Radhika's Anna Seva

a day ago
Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Dotes On Devi

a day ago
Vishnu Manchu

Kannappa In New Zealand

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Paytm shares rise 5% today, know why

    Business News11 minutes ago

  2. BPSC TRE 3.0 exam schedule released

    Education12 minutes ago

  3. LS 2024:Multiple Calls To Omar, Mehbooba As Congress Pulls Out All Stops

    Lok Sabha Elections12 minutes ago

  4. Assam: Child Reciting Poetry In Front Of Himanta Biswa Sarma Goes Viral

    India News21 minutes ago

  5. LIVE | PM Modi to Dedicate Sindri Fertiliser Plant to Nation

    India News22 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo