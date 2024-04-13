×

Updated June 11th, 2022 at 20:17 IST

MCD launches fortnight-long cleanliness drive, to be held till Jun 26

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
New Delhi, June 11 (PTI) Civic authorities on Saturday launched a fortnight-long cleanliness drive and an action plan has been prepared to execute the work properly, officials said.

Special sanitation drives were kicked off on Saturday in all zones of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and nodal officers have been appointed to execute the work, officials said.

The 'Swachhta Pakhwada' has been started on the direction of Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena, the MCD said in a statement.

"Under the drive, an action plan has been prepared to execute the work properly and by cleaning garbage material, scrap, debris, unusable items lying on roads, streets and their sides, central verge and other public places," it said.

The campaign will be run for 15 days, till June 26, every day from 8 am to 11 am. On the direction of the L-G, public representatives, RWAs, trade unions, social organizations, and NGOs have been roped in to carry out the campaign in a proper way, the statement said.

"All departments concerned of the MCD will work according to the action plan... The focus will be on areas with commercial establishments, residential colonies, religious places, JJ colonies... ensuring removal of piles of garbage, cleaning all public facilities and spraying insecticides," it added.

MCD staff will take appropriate action against those selling food items without a proper license. It will also ensure that impounded vehicles on police station premises are properly covered.

Besides this, fogging and spraying of insecticides, checking water installations, keeping water tanks clean, and cleanliness of the corporation-run schools and their toilet blocks will be the top priority, the civic body said. PTI KND NSD NSD

Published June 11th, 2022 at 20:17 IST

