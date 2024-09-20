sb.scorecardresearch
  • MCD to Build New Drainage System in Old Rajender Nagar to Prevent Waterlogging

Published 23:38 IST, September 20th 2024

MCD to Build New Drainage System in Old Rajender Nagar to Prevent Waterlogging

MCD announced it will be constructing a drainage system in Old Rajender for Rs 2.74 crore to address the persistent issue of waterlogging in the area.

Reported by: Digital Desk
