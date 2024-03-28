Five Things to Know About MDMK MP A Ganeshamurthi, who allegedly attempted suicide | Image: X

New Delhi: Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) MP A Ganeshamurthi died at a hospital on Thursday morning after he allegedly attepted to commit suicide.

The MDMK leader was hospitalised on March 24 after he allegedly attempted to commit suicide by consuming pesticide.

The MDMK leader, who fought the last Lok Sabha elections on a Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) ticket from Tamil Nadu's Erode,

According to PTI, after a initial check-up, MDMK leader was admitted to the ICU was put on the ventilator. He was later shifted to a private hospital innarby Coimbatore. He died at 5.05 am on Thursday, March 28.

Expressing grief overthe demise of Erode MP, TN CM Stalin said, ““I was shocked and in pain after knowing the news of Ganeshamurthi's demise.”

"He started his political career in the DMK and worked well. Later, he joined Vaiko. Losing Ganeshamurthi is painful and can't be expressed. Condolences to his family, friends and MDMK cadres," he added.



A three-time MP from Erode constituency, A Ganeshamurthi was a prominent functionary of Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK).

He was made a district secretay of the DMK in the year 1984. Ganeshamurthi was elected on the DMK ticket from the Modakuruchchi Assembly segment in 1989.

Post the split of the parent party in the early 1990s, he joined MDMK led by Vaiko.

Ganeshamurthi was elected in the Lok Sabha twice on the MDMK ticket. He was elected from Palani in 1998 and then from Erode Parliamentary constituency in 2009. He participated in various party agitations and had gone to prison.

He contested from the Erode parliamentary constituency on the DMK's rising sun symbol in the 2019 general elections.

