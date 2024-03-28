×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 28th, 2024 at 20:07 IST

5 Things to Know About MDMK MP A Ganeshamurthi, who allegedly attempted suicide

Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) MP A Ganeshamurthi died at a hospital on Thursday morning after he allegedly attempted to commit suicide.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Erode MDMK MP Ganeshamurthi, 77, Dies in Hospital After Alleged Suicide Attempt At House
Five Things to Know About MDMK MP A Ganeshamurthi, who allegedly attempted suicide | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) MP A Ganeshamurthi died at a hospital on Thursday morning after he allegedly attepted to commit suicide. 

The MDMK leader was hospitalised on March 24 after he allegedly attempted to commit suicide by consuming pesticide.

Advertisement

The MDMK leader, who fought the last Lok Sabha elections on a Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) ticket from Tamil Nadu's Erode,

The MDMK leader was hospitalised on March 24 after he allegedly attempted to commit suicide by consuming pesticide.

Advertisement

The MDMK leader, who fought the last Lok Sabha elections on a Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) ticket from Tamil Nadu's Erode,

According to PTI, after a initial check-up, MDMK leader was admitted to the ICU was put on the ventilator. He was later shifted to a private hospital innarby Coimbatore. He died at 5.05 am on Thursday, March 28. 

Advertisement

Expressing grief overthe demise of Erode MP, TN CM Stalin said, ““I was shocked and in pain after knowing the news of Ganeshamurthi's demise.”

"He started his political career in the DMK and worked well. Later, he joined Vaiko. Losing Ganeshamurthi is painful and can't be expressed. Condolences to his family, friends and MDMK cadres," he added. 

A three-time MP from Erode constituency, A Ganeshamurthi was a prominent functionary of Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK). 

Advertisement

He was made a district secretay of the DMK in the year 1984. Ganeshamurthi was elected on the DMK ticket from the Modakuruchchi Assembly segment in 1989. 

Post the split of the parent party in the early 1990s, he joined MDMK led by Vaiko. 

Advertisement

Ganeshamurthi was elected in the Lok Sabha twice on the MDMK ticket. He was elected from Palani in 1998 and then from Erode Parliamentary constituency in 2009. He participated in various party agitations and had gone to prison. 

He contested from the Erode parliamentary constituency on the DMK's rising sun symbol in the 2019 general elections. 
 

Advertisement

Published March 28th, 2024 at 20:01 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

RR vs DC

IPL 2024, RR vs DC Live

a minute ago
Rape Case

5 Year Old Raped & Killed

a minute ago
Chauffeur

CARS24 driver-on-demand

3 minutes ago
BREAKING: Mukhtar Ansari Suffers Heart Attack, Admitted to Hospital in Serious Condition

Mukhtar Ansari

5 minutes ago
A still from Amar Singh Chamkila

Parineeti On Chamkila

5 minutes ago
Mukhtar Ansari Sentenced to Life Imprisonment in 1990 Arms Licence Case | Live

Mukhtar ansari

6 minutes ago
Mukhtar Ansari Sentenced to Life Imprisonment in 1990 Arms Licence Case | Live

Mukhtar Ansari

8 minutes ago
Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar

India News LIVE

10 minutes ago
The Swiss Parliament is considering a limited pilot programme for legalised cocaine. Image for representational purposes only.

Four held with mephedrone

12 minutes ago
ED Attack case: Shahjahan Sheikh Sent to Judicial Remand Till April 9

Shajahan Sheikh

14 minutes ago
Manipur

Working Day on Easter

15 minutes ago
Eknath Shinde

Shiv Sena

19 minutes ago
Inflation and growth

Core sector growth

20 minutes ago
CUET

UGC JEE-like exams

21 minutes ago
Death

Jharkhand fire incident

22 minutes ago
UP: Man Burned Alive By In-Laws in Mathura, Probe On

Man Burned Alive

23 minutes ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit As Chamkila

27 minutes ago
mallikarjun kharge, lalu yadav

INDI Alliance

32 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. RPF saves passenger’s life who fell while trying to board running train

    India News10 hours ago

  2. Indian-Origin Doctor Faces Legal Battle, Musk Comes to Her Rescue

    World11 hours ago

  3. ED Issues Fresh Summons to Congress Leader Harak Singh Rawat

    India News13 hours ago

  4. Aadujeevitham: Prabhas Wishes Luck To His Salaar Co-star Prithviraj

    Entertainment19 hours ago

  5. 'We Are Ending Toll' : Nitin Gadkari on Satellite-Based Toll System

    India News21 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo