New Delhi: After UK writer Nitasha Kaul alleged that she was denied entry in India, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Thursday said allowing entry to a foreign national into the country is a “sovereign decision”.

The writer, who is from Kashmir and currently resides in the UK, used X, a platform that was formerly known as Twitter, to share her story of being refused entry at the Bengaluru airport despite having been invited by the Karnataka government for a lecture.

Based on her previous publications criticizing the RSS, Kaul claimed the command originated in New Delhi. Leaders of the BJP labeled Nitasha Kaul as a "known terrorist sympathiser" who disseminated propaganda against India.

Taking to X, Nitasha said, “Denied entry to India for speaking on democratic & constitutional values. I was invited to a conference as esteemed delegate by Govt of Karnataka (Congress-ruled state) but Centre refused me entry. All my documents were valid & current (UK passport & OCI).”

Her post set off a row between Congress and the BJP.