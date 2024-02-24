Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated September 14th, 2021 at 08:43 IST

Meat shop owner robbed of Rs 4 lakh on gunpoint: Police

Meat shop owner robbed of Rs 4 lakh on gunpoint: Police

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Ghaziabad, Sep 13 (PTI) A meat shop owner was robbed of Rs 4 lakh at gunpoint by some car-borne criminals, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred near Bhoor Garhi village in Masuri town of the Ghaziabad district when Nasir, a resident of Shaheed Nagar in Sahibabad, was on his way to his meat shop in the town, Ghaziabad’s Superintendent of Police (Rural) Iraj Raja said.

Advertisement

Nasir, who also dealt in the sale purchase of cattle for various meat processing plants, was on his way to the meat shop in a Hyundai Creta car when a Maruti Swift-borne robbers forced to stop him and robbed him of his money, the SP said.

He added that the police have registered a case of robbery and are trying to apprehend the culprits.

Advertisement

He said the robbers are suspected to be the victim’s acquaintances and they probably knew of Nasir’s movement with heavy cash, Raja said. PTI CORR RAX RAX

Advertisement

Published September 14th, 2021 at 08:43 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

4 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

4 hours ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

4 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

4 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

4 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun At WPL 2024

4 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid AT WPL 2024

4 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's Gym Fatigue

4 hours ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Stuns In Red

4 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika In Golden Saree

4 hours ago
Bhagyashree birthday party

Bhagyashree's B'day Party

4 hours ago
Former US President Donald Trump

Trump On IVF

8 hours ago
Masi Magam

Masi Magam Festival Begin

9 hours ago
PM Modi interacted with women

PM Modi With Women

9 hours ago
Divya Agarwal, Apurva Padgaonkar

Divya's Cocktail Party

19 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy's Quality Time

19 hours ago
#SandeshkhaliRevolt

Shahjahan absconding

19 hours ago
Urvashi Dholakia

Urvashi's Hydarabad Album

20 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 24 Killed as Tractor-Trolley Falls into Pond in UP's Kasganj

    India News18 minutes ago

  2. Sunil Gavaskar TROLLS critics of Joe Root with cheeky question

    Sports 18 minutes ago

  3. BYJU’S founder writes to employees, says ‘business as usual’

    Business News19 minutes ago

  4. Class 6 Student Detained for Alleged Murder of Schoolmate

    India News31 minutes ago

  5. India LIVE | Delhi's Singhu, Tikri Borders to be Partially Reopened

    India News37 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo