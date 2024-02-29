Advertisement

Telangana: Counting of Medaram Hundis, the traditional donation boxes, has commenced. However, this year's proceedings started with the discovery of fake currency notes inside the hundis. These fake 100 rupee notes bearing the image of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

This revelation has sparked both outrage and calls for significant action.

Reports indicate that numerous devotees have inserted fake 100 rupee notes with Dr. Ambedkar's pictures on it. This raises concerns about the authenticity of the donations and the integrity of the religious tradition.

Many devotees put fake note of Rs100 with Ambedkar's photo in the hundis, but things don't stop here these anonymous people also demand to print Ambedkar's photo on Indian currency.

Fake notes with Ambedkar pictures

Six fake notes have been found in hundis so far, also a note which says, “Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's photo should be printed on currency” pictures are going viral.

Medaram Hundi is centuries old tradition associated with Medaram Jatara, a spiritual gathering of devotion. The festival pays homage to goddesses Sammakka and Saralamma.

Medaram Hundis

Devotees gather in Medaram village in Mulugu distict of Telangana every year to celebrate this holy festival.