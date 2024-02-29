Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 29th, 2024 at 16:43 IST

Medaram Hundis: Fake Currency Notes With Ambedkar Pictures Found In Donation Box | Pictures Viral

Some devotees have put fake notes of Rs100 bearing Ambedkar's photo in the Medaram Hundis, pictures are going viral, know more in details

Digital Desk
Fake 100 rupee notes with Ambedkar's photo in Medaram hundis
Fake 100 rupee notes with Ambedkar's photo in Medaram hundis | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Telangana: Counting of Medaram Hundis, the traditional donation boxes, has commenced. However, this year's proceedings started with the discovery of fake currency notes inside the hundis. These fake 100 rupee notes bearing the image of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. 

This revelation has sparked both outrage and calls for significant action. 

Advertisement

Reports indicate that numerous devotees have inserted fake 100 rupee notes with Dr. Ambedkar's pictures on it. This raises concerns about the authenticity of the donations and the integrity of the religious tradition. 

Many devotees put fake note of Rs100 with Ambedkar's photo in the hundis, but things don't stop here these anonymous people also demand to print Ambedkar's photo on Indian currency.

Advertisement
Fake notes with Ambedkar pictures

Six fake notes have been found in hundis so far, also a note which says, “Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's photo should be printed on currency” pictures are going viral.

Medaram Hundi is centuries old tradition associated with Medaram Jatara, a spiritual gathering of devotion. The festival pays homage to goddesses Sammakka and Saralamma. 

Advertisement
Medaram Hundis

Devotees gather in Medaram village in Mulugu distict of Telangana every year to celebrate this holy festival.

Advertisement

Published February 29th, 2024 at 16:43 IST

Viral

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Pooja Hegde

Pooja In Purple Dress

2 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir-Alia Spotted

2 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Offer Prayers

4 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Seek Blessings

Anant Receive Blessings

4 hours ago
Adam Blackstone

Adam In Jamnagar

4 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky In Black

4 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Jet Off To Jaipur

4 hours ago
TBMAUJ Success Bash

TBMAUJ Success Bash

16 hours ago
Ambani's Anna Seva

Anant-Radhika's Anna Seva

16 hours ago
Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Dotes On Devi

16 hours ago
Vishnu Manchu

Kannappa In New Zealand

16 hours ago
Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding Venue

Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding

16 hours ago
Shubman Gill with Robin Minz's father

Gill meets Robin's dad

21 hours ago
Alanna Panday Announces First Pregnancy

Alanna Is Pregnant

a day ago
Ranveer

Ranveer's Don 3 Look

a day ago
Ex-UFC fighter flips his truck while attempting a DONUT

UFC fighter flips trucks

a day ago
Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

2 days ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Imran Khan Asks IMF for Feb 8 Polls 'Audit' Before Any Bailout Talks

    World6 minutes ago

  2. Goa govt rolls out one-time tax settlement scheme for VAT

    Business News7 minutes ago

  3. Western Support for Ukraine Risks Global Nuclear Conflict, says Putin

    World7 minutes ago

  4. Mumbai: Man Accused of Threatening Devendra Fadnavis in Video Arrested

    India News9 minutes ago

  5. Navalny's Body Was 'Abused': Widow Yulia Claims in Emotional Address

    World12 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo