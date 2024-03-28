Advertisement

New Delhi: At a time when Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's ED remand got extended by 4 more days till April 1 by the Rouse Avenue Court, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena launched a fresh attack at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener, alleging misconduct regarding the probe into the Baba Saheb Ambedkar Medical College sexual harassment case.

The Delhi Lieutenant Governor claimed that CM Kejriwal has held up the transfer file of the accused principal in the sexual harassment case for the last 45 days. This accusation comes as Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj urged Lieutenant Governor Saxena to take action against the accused individual.

“Even as Delhi's Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj has been crying foul over the alleged sexual harassment at Baba Saheb Ambedkar Medical College and demanding the removal of its principal, the file for his transfer has been held up for nearly 45 days by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal himself", read a release issued by the L-G's office.

"Saurabh Bhardwaj, in a note to LG VK Saxena on March 20, 2024, demanded the immediate removal of Ishwar Singh from his post, alleging that he was uncooperative with the girl victims in the matter and that he discouraged/demotivated them from pursuing the case further," it added.

While addressing the delay in the decision to remove the prime accused from the position of authority, Saxena also questioned the "motive" of the AAP government in the national capital. “But what raises serious doubts over the government's motive is the fact that the file for the removal/transfer of Ishwar Singh from Baba Saheb Ambedkar Medical College has been pending with CM Kejriwal since February 14, 2024, as the same has to be decided by the NCCSA, which is chaired by the Chief Minister. Member Secretary (NCCSA) had also sent reminders to the CM on March 7, 2024 and March 13, 2024, but to no avail", the release added.