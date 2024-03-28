×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 28th, 2024 at 21:17 IST

'File of Accused Principal Held up by CM': Delhi LG Fires Fresh Salvo at Kejriwal

The Lieutenant Governor claimed that CM Kejriwal has held up the transfer file of the accused principal in the sexual harassment case for the last 45 days.

Reported by: Digital Desk
delhi cm arvind kejriwal
दिल्ली सीएम अरविंद केजरीवाल | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: At a time when Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's ED remand got extended by 4 more days till April 1 by the Rouse Avenue Court, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena launched a fresh attack at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener, alleging misconduct regarding the probe into the Baba Saheb Ambedkar Medical College sexual harassment case.

The Delhi Lieutenant Governor claimed that CM Kejriwal has held up the transfer file of the accused principal in the sexual harassment case for the last 45 days. This accusation comes as Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj urged Lieutenant Governor Saxena to take action against the accused individual.

Advertisement

“Even as Delhi's Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj has been crying foul over the alleged sexual harassment at Baba Saheb Ambedkar Medical College and demanding the removal of its principal, the file for his transfer has been held up for nearly 45 days by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal himself", read a release issued by the L-G's office.

"Saurabh Bhardwaj, in a note to LG VK Saxena on March 20, 2024, demanded the immediate removal of Ishwar Singh from his post, alleging that he was uncooperative with the girl victims in the matter and that he discouraged/demotivated them from pursuing the case further," it added.

Advertisement

While addressing the delay in the decision to remove the prime accused from the position of authority, Saxena also questioned the "motive" of the AAP government in the national capital. “But what raises serious doubts over the government's motive is the fact that the file for the removal/transfer of Ishwar Singh from Baba Saheb Ambedkar Medical College has been pending with CM Kejriwal since February 14, 2024, as the same has to be decided by the NCCSA, which is chaired by the Chief Minister. Member Secretary (NCCSA) had also sent reminders to the CM on March 7, 2024 and March 13, 2024, but to no avail", the release added. 

Advertisement

Published March 28th, 2024 at 21:17 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Alaya F

Alaya F Dons Casuals

a few seconds ago
Neha Dhupia

Neha In Golden Outfit

a minute ago
Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal

Richa, Ali At Airport

2 minutes ago
RR vs DC

IPL 2024, RR vs DC Live

3 minutes ago
Ankita Lokhande

Ankita In Yellow Suit

4 minutes ago
BREAKING: Two dead in building collapse in Chennai.

Chennai Building Collapse

4 minutes ago
BREAKING: Mukhtar Ansari Suffers Heart Attack, Admitted to Hospital in Serious Condition

Mukhtar Ansari

4 minutes ago
Wildlife Species With The Best Camouflaging Abilities

Animals That Camouflage

4 minutes ago
Mukhtar Ansari Sentenced to Life Imprisonment in 1990 Arms Licence Case | Live

Mukhtar ansari

5 minutes ago
Beans

Green Beans In India

7 minutes ago
As of March 28, at least 143 people have died as a result of the concert hall attack in Moscow.

Moscow Concert Attack

7 minutes ago
Man Detained With Liquor Bottle Outside Court When Arvind Kejriwal Produced In Excise Policy Case

Arvind Kejriwal

8 minutes ago
Experience The Magic Of These Kashmiri Lakes

Lakes In Kashmir

8 minutes ago
Penn Badgley

Penn On Parenthood

11 minutes ago
Nuts

Memory Boosting Foods

12 minutes ago
Hill Stations

Hill Stations Of MP

14 minutes ago
Ravichandran Ashwin and MS Dhoni

Ashwin on IPL

15 minutes ago
The statement blazer came with a giant rose detailing. She rounded up her look with a chic diamond necklace and a statement bracelet.

Popular Necklace Styles

16 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 3 Classmates Stab Class 10 Student for Not Showing Answers During Exam

    India News11 hours ago

  2. RPF saves passenger’s life who fell while trying to board running train

    India News11 hours ago

  3. Indian-Origin Doctor Faces Legal Battle, Musk Comes to Her Rescue

    World13 hours ago

  4. ED Issues Fresh Summons to Congress Leader Harak Singh Rawat

    India News14 hours ago

  5. Aadujeevitham: Prabhas Wishes Luck To His Salaar Co-star Prithviraj

    Entertainment20 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo