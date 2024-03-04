Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 4th, 2024 at 18:25 IST

Meenakshi Lekhi Passes on Baton to Bansuri Swaraj, BJP's Lok Sabha Candidate from New Delhi

Meenakshi Lekhi handed over the details of the development undertaken so far in the constituency of New Delhi to current BJP LS candidate Bansuri Swaraj.

Reported by: Nishtha Narayan
meenakshi lekhi
Meenakshi Lekhi Passes on Baton to Bansuri Swaraj, BJP's Lok Sabha Candidate from New Delhi | Image:X/Meenakshi Lekhi
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi on Monday handed over the details of the developmental works undertaken in the last 10 years in the constituency of New Delhi to current BJP Lok Sabha elections candidate Bansuri Swaraj, daughter of late veteran politician Sushma Swaraj. 

Lekhi met Bansuri today and gracefully handed the baton to her for the ongoing welfare of New Delhi's citizens.

Taking to X Lekhi said, "Met BJP’s New Delhi Lok Sabha 2024 candidate Sushri Bansuri Swaraj today and handed over the details of the developmental works undertaken in the last 10 years in my constituency (link attached). Passed on the baton to her for continued welfare of the residents of New Delhi. " 

Meanwhile, Bansuri shared her experience with ANI regarding her meet with Lekhi. She said, "Meenakshi didi blessed me and assured me that I will get her guidance".

Daughter of Union Minister Sushma Swaraj, Bansuri Swaraj will fight Lok Sabha Polls from the New Delhi seat on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket. Incumbent Parliamentarian and Union Minister, Meenakshi Lekhi was replaced by Bansuri in the first list of 195 candidates for the ensuring Lok Sabha Polls.  


 

Published March 4th, 2024 at 18:23 IST

