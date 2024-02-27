Advertisement

Meerut: A major mishap occurred at a factory named Durga Enterprises in Meerut, as per media reports

Reports suggest that a boiler exploded in the chemical manufacturing factory. The incident occurred in the area of Incholi police station of Meerut.

Deepak Meena, District Magistrate confirmed the death of two people in the incident. Furthermore, reports suggest that two other individuals have sustained injuries in the incident.

He said, " Two people have died due to a boiler explosion in a chemical manufacturing factory named Durga Enterprises on Mawana Road. Two people are injured, and police administration is on the spot."

The cause of the accident is yet to be identified and an investigation is underway.

