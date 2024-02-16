Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 16th, 2024 at 20:50 IST

Meerut Metro First Look Of Trainsets Revealed By NCRTC - Details Inside

In an exciting development for the residents of Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, the first glimpse of the Meerut Metro trainset was unveiled today, read more in detail

Digital Desk
Meerut Metro Trainsets Unveiled by NCRTC
Meerut Metro Trainsets Unveiled by NCRTC | Image:X/@officialncrtc
In an exciting development for the residents of Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, the first glimpse of the Meerut Metro trainset was unveiled today, February 16. 

This significant milestone marks the official transfer of the inaugural Meerut Metro trainset to the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) at Savli, Gujarat.

Unveiling Ceremony

Under the supervision of Vinay Kumar Singh, Managing Director of NCRTC, the Meerut Metro trainset was revealed with a simple click of a button. Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs (MoHUA), conveyed his best wishes and compliments for the occasion via video, emphasizing the government's commitment to enhancing urban transportation infrastructure.

Manufacturing Details

Alstom, previously known as Bombardier, got the manufacturing contract for producing 10 three-car trainsets for the Meerut Metro. 

This contract also includes a bundled maintenance service for a duration of 15 years. The trainsets feature a contemporary and streamlined design, focusing on energy efficiency and lightweight construction.

Features of Meerut Metro Trainsets

The Meerut Metro trainsets are designed to maximize passenger comfort, safety, and security. With amenities such as plush seating, luggage racks, USB device charging ports, and CCTV cameras, the trainsets offer a modern commuting experience. 

Notable features also include selective door opening, emergency egress devices, and provision for medical stretchers and wheelchairs.

Meerut Metro Corridor Details

Spanning a distance of 23 km, the Meerut Metro corridor comprises 13 stations, including both elevated and underground sections. Nine stations are elevated, three are underground, and one serves as the depot station. 

Four metro stations to offer Rapid Rail Transit System (RRTS) services, facilitating seamless interchange between RRTS (Regional rapid Transit System) and Metro services.

Inputs: Sources

Published February 16th, 2024 at 20:33 IST

