Meerut: With its unusual layout of two platforms and four train tracks, the soon-to-open Partapur Metro station in Meerut is sure to draw attention. This special arrangement allows the Namo Bharat Train to travel over the center tracks while supporting trains from the Meerut Metro on the side platforms.

Work Almost Finished

This elevated station, which will eventually measure roughly 75 meters in length, 36 meters in breadth, and 22 meters in height, is almost finished. The station has two entry-exit gates that are currently being built in anticipation of passenger services. Furthermore, escalators and lifts are being erected to guarantee accessibility for every passenger.

Parking Spaces And Service Lanes

Parking spaces will be close to the entrance and exit gates to further improve convenience, and service lanes will be built to allow for easy traffic flow through the station area. The station is divided into three levels: the concourse, platform, and ground. Technical rooms are already set up, and the flooring work is almost finished. Equipment installation is continuing concurrently with the prefabricated station roof construction.

Delhi-Meerut Connectivity

For residents in surrounding areas, the start of metro train operations from Partapur would significantly boost connectivity. For example, passengers from Partapur can easily board the NAMO Bharat train from Meerut South and travel to Delhi. In the process of becoming a thriving center, Meerut's citizens would have easy access to Delhi and Ghaziabad.

The proposed 23-kilometer route of the Meerut Metro will connect 13 stations between Meerut South and Modipuram Depot. Modipuram Depot, Bhainsali, Begumpul, MES Colony, Daurli, Meerut North, Modipuram, Partapur, Rithani, Shatabdi Nagar, Brahmpuri, and Meerut Central are some of these stations. Beginning in June 2025, the Namo Bharat RRTS and Meerut Metro are planned to run between Delhi and Meerut by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC).