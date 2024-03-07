×

Updated March 7th, 2024 at 17:53 IST

Meet Nazim -- The Man PM Modi Posted a Selfie With

PM Narendra Modi, during his visit to Kashmir very warmly posed for a selfie with Kashmiri youth Nazim and later posted on his social media X.

Reported by: Abhishek Tiwari
PM Narendra Modi posed for a selfie with Kashmiri youth Nazim in Srinagar
PM Narendra Modi posed for a selfie with Kashmiri youth Nazim in Srinagar | Image:X/ @narendramodi
Srinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Kashmir on Thursday, very warmly posed for a selfie with Kashmiri youth Nazim and later posted on his social media handle X. The selfie created quite a buzz leaving social media users guessing for who the youth in the selfie frame with the prime minister was, to later come to know that the Kashmiri youth was a producer and seller, who impressed PM Modi with his contribution in pushing the trade to next level in the Union Territory. 

The prime minister too fulfilled Nazim’s request of having a selfie with him by calling him specially after the event happily posing with him. The warm gesture of PM Modi was witnessed at an event in Jammu and Kashmir’s capital city Srinagar, where the PM visited and launched 53 development projects worth Rs 6,400 crores. 

PM Modi was on the first visit to Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370

Sharing the selfie on X, PM Modi wrote, “A memorable selfie with my friend Nazim. I was impressed by the good work he’s doing. At the public meeting he requested a selfie and was happy to meet him. My best wishes for his future endeavours.”

This was Prime Minister Modi’s first Kashmir visit after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

The youth in the selfie with PM Modi, is a beneficiary of the ‘Viksit Bharat’ programme who interacted with the prime minister during PM Modi's ‘Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir’ event in Srinagar. 

During the interaction, Pulwama's Nazim explained his journey as a honey seller that started in 2018 from his roof. He said, “In 2019, I went to the government and got a 50% subsidy for 25 boxes of bees. I extracted 75 kg of honey. I started selling the honey in villages and got Rs 60,000. From 25 boxes, it went to 200 and then I took the help of PMEGP (Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme). Under the scheme, I received Rs 5 lakh and in 2020 with the help of which I started my website.”

Lauding his efforts, the prime minister stated, “Nazim ji, you are leading a sweet revolution.”

As the interaction at the event went on, Nazim requested PM Modi for a selfie, to which the PM responded sweetly and assured him that he will call him for a selfie once the event concludes.

Published March 7th, 2024 at 17:53 IST

